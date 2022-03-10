Baseball is back ... well almost. After what seems like forever, Major League Baseball's lockout is over. On Thursday, the MLB Players Association accepted the owners proposal for a new collective bargaining agreement. The agreement still needs to be ratified, but is expected to be a formality.

The lockout began on Dec. 2 when the CBA expired and the owners made the decision to enact the stoppage -- the first MLB work stoppage since the strike that affected the 1994 and 1995 seasons.

MLB players and fans reacted to the news with excitement, making "BASEBALL IS BACK" trend on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets:

MLBPAA tweeted, "Play Ball."

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tweeted a gif of himself to sum up his feelings.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard took back the angry tweets directed at the league, but the gif he chose appears to suggest there is still a little bitterness.

Pitcher Marcus Stroman wrote, "LET'S F---ING GO. Time to go to work!" tagging his team, the Chicago Cubs.

Astros' Alex Bregman tweeted, "See y'all soon," with airplane emojis.

Emphasis on "Play ball."

Now a lot of players have some decisions to make.

Here is a look at some more tweets from happy baseball players and fans: