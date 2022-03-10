Baseball is back ... well almost. After what seems like forever, Major League Baseball's lockout is over. On Thursday, the MLB Players Association accepted the owners proposal for a new collective bargaining agreement. The agreement still needs to be ratified, but is expected to be a formality.
The lockout began on Dec. 2 when the CBA expired and the owners made the decision to enact the stoppage -- the first MLB work stoppage since the strike that affected the 1994 and 1995 seasons.
MLB players and fans reacted to the news with excitement, making "BASEBALL IS BACK" trend on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets:
MLBPAA tweeted, "Play Ball."
Play Ball.— MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) March 10, 2022
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tweeted a gif of himself to sum up his feelings.
March 10, 2022
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard took back the angry tweets directed at the league, but the gif he chose appears to suggest there is still a little bitterness.
I'm sorry, forgive me, I was angry. Hug me! @MLB https://t.co/IY9hXz6dC1 pic.twitter.com/KC15iDCWZq— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 10, 2022
Pitcher Marcus Stroman wrote, "LET'S F---ING GO. Time to go to work!" tagging his team, the Chicago Cubs.
Astros' Alex Bregman tweeted, "See y'all soon," with airplane emojis.
See y’all soon ✈️✈️— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 10, 2022
Emphasis on "Play ball."
March 10, 2022
Now a lot of players have some decisions to make.
Welp, where am I signing? 😂😅— Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 10, 2022
Here is a look at some more tweets from happy baseball players and fans:
WE ARE BACKKKKKKKKK— Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) March 10, 2022
Extremely proud to be a small part of the @MLBPA !!! LETS PLAY BASEBALL BABY!!!!! Go @tigers !!!— Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 10, 2022
Today is a good day— Gavin Sheets (@cleansheets24) March 10, 2022
I was really looking forward to dressing up for the 100th day of the lockout :(— Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) March 10, 2022
Rays fans are we ready!?! Baseball is back and I couldn’t be more excited to see y’all! LETSSS GOOO!! @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/l58r2M1FCD— Maverick Phillips (@Brett_Phillips8) March 10, 2022
See you soon Rangers fans🙌🏽— Dane Dunning (@Ddunning33) March 10, 2022