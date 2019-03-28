MLB Opening Day 2019: Andrew McCutchen leads off the new-look Phillies' season with a home run

On Opening Day in Philadelphia, it didn't take too long for Andrew McCutchen to feel at home. In his first at-bat as a Phillie, McCutchen hit a leadoff home run to deep center field off of Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran. Here's the blast:

With the homer, McCutchen became the third Phillies player to hit a home run in the team's first plate appearance of the season, joining Cesar Hernandez (2017) and Heinie Mueller (1938). It's also McCutchen's 13th career leadoff home run. McCutchen, 32, hit 20 homers last season in 155 games between the Giants and Yankees. He's homered at least 20 times in every season since 2011.

McCutchen was followed in the order by two other players making their Phillies debuts. Jean Segura struck out swinging and Bryce Harper's first at-bat in his 13-year, $330 million contract was a ground out to first.