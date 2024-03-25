David Rubenstein's bid to purchase the Baltimore Orioles from the family of the late Peter Angelos will be put to a vote before Major League Baseball team owners on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports. Since owner approval is likely to be a formality, Rubenstein's purchase of the Orioles should finalized by Opening Day on Thursday.

In January, Rubenstein, a Baltimore native, agreed to purchase the club from the Angelos family for a reported sum of $1.725 billion. Rubenstein's estimated worth is around $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. He's a co-founder of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Rubenstein and lead co-purchaser Mike Arougheti will initially acquire a 40% stake in the club. That stake, by mutual agreement, is expected to grow significantly via a subsequent acquisition that Drellich notes will not be approved by Opening Day. Rubenstein will be the lead presence in the new ownership group, which also includes Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.

Peter Angelos first purchased the Orioles for $173 million in 1993, buying the club from venture capitalist Eli Jacobs. Peter became incapacitated in recent years, which led to his son John becoming the public face for club ownership. Peter Angelos recenty died at the age of 94.

The Orioles are coming off a 2023 season in which they won 101 games and claimed their first American League East title since 2014. Despite John Angelos' unwillingness to spend at levels befitting a contender, the Orioles' impressive core of young talent should keep the team in the mix for the postseason for seasons to come. No doubt, the hope among Orioles fans is that Rubenstein's ownership lead to greater investment in the on-field product.