All times Eastern | Game odds via SportsLine consensus

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+117)

Key trend: The Rangers have won six of their last 10 games by two or more runs.

It's no secret that the Rangers are an offensive juggernaut. It's gotten to the point where the moneyline is often at an elevated price tag. That's why we're attacking the run line in this particular spot.

It may sound like a broken record, but the Rangers rank in the top two among all MLB teams in runs, hits, RBI and total bases. Up and down the lineup, this is a group that can flat-out put runs on the board at will. In fact, the Rangers have won six of their last 10 games by multiple runs. Texas is averaging 5.7 runs during that stretch, while also scoring at least nine runs in four of those contests. In addition, the Rangers absolutely torched Angels pitching on Monday to the tune of a 12-0 rout.

On the other hand, the Angels are sending Lucas Giolito to the mound, who they acquired at the trade deadline. Giolito has endured his fair share of struggles this season to the tune of a 4.37 ERA. The veteran right-hander is the owner of a 5.00 ERA since coming over from the White Sox last month. Giolito has surrendered at least three earned runs in each of those outings, including giving up nine earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the Braves on Aug. 2. I'm simply trusting the bats here against a pitcher that hasn't exactly pitched well throughout the 2023 season.

💰 More MLB picks

USATSI

Red Sox at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: Under 9.5 (-114)

Key trend: The under is 6-3-1 in the Nationals' last 10 games.

Tuesday offers a solid pitching matchup between the Red Sox and Nationals. As a result, it seems like the perfect spot to ride with the under.

Look, I've been guilty of fading Nick Pivetta in the past, and that was mostly due to his lackluster start of his career with the Phillies. It's really come back to bite me on several occasions, but that's a thing of the past. Pivetta has been tremendous lately as he's registered a 1.30 ERA across his last 10 starts. Additionally, the Red Sox right-hander hasn't allowed any runs in four of those outings. Pivetta also leads Boston in strikeouts on the year, so this isn't even a flash in the pan type of situation.

Meanwhile, Nationals starter Josiah Gray has also enjoyed a solid season to the tune of a 3.69 ERA., Gray has yielded three or fewer runs in seven of his last 14 starts, including allowing none in three of those outings. The biggest issue for Gray has been his command with 16 walks over his last four starts. If he can keep those numbers down, the under is definitely in play in this spot.

Phillies at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv



The Pick: Yusei Kikuchi Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-127)

Key trend: Kikuchi has registered at least seven strikeouts in two of his last four starts.

The Phillies are one of the more free-swinging teams around the majors. That's why I'm confident in Blue Jays stater Yusei Kikuchi's strikeouts prop in this spot.

Kikuchi has been really throwing the ball well over his last five starts. The left-hander has also racked up at least seven strikeouts in two of his last four starts. While that's a solid trend, I'm banking on the Phillies producing quite a few swing and misses. After all, Philadelphia is averaging 9.0 strikeouts over their last five games, including registering at least 10 strikeouts in each of its last two contests. The Phillies also rank seventh in all of baseball in strikeouts, so I believe Kikuchi can definitely get us to that seven-strikeout mark.