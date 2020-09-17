Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up in less than two weeks, on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 White Sox vs. No. 8 Cleveland

No. 2 Rays vs. No. 7 Blue Jays

No. 3 Athletics. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Yankees

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Giants

No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Phillies

No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Reds

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Series) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB will play the LDS, LCS, and World Series in a bubble. The American League bubble will be in Southern California (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park) while the National League bubble will be in Texas (Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park). The World Series will be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Mariners (4.0 GB), Orioles (4.0 GB), Tigers (4.5 GB)

Mariners (4.0 GB), Orioles (4.0 GB), Tigers (4.5 GB) National League: Cardinals (0.5 GB), Brewers (1.5 GB), Rockies (2.0 GB), Mets (2.5 GB)

Already clinched

Dodgers: Clinched postseason spot

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Monday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

AL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 31 18 .633 — 87.1% 100% N.Y. Yankees 28 21 .571 3.0 12.4% 100% Toronto 26 22 .542 4.5 <1.0% 93.5% Baltimore 22 27 .449 9.0 <1.0% 4.9% Boston 18 32 .360 13.5 <1.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 32 17 .653 — 73.3% 100% Minnesota 31 20 .608 2.0 25.7% 100% Cleveland 26 23 .531 6.0 <1.0% 98.9% Detroit 21 27 .438 10.5 <1.0% <1.0% Kansas City 21 29 .420 11.5 <1.0% <1.0%

AL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 31 19 .620 — 99.9% 100% Houston 24 25 .490 6.5 <1.0% 96.0% Seattle 22 27 .449 8.5 <1.0% 5.0% L.A. Angels 20 30 .400 11.0 <1.0% <1.0% Texas 18 31 .367 12.5 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

NL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 29 21 .580 — 94.6% 100% Miami 25 22 .532 2.5 4.7% 82.4% Philadelphia 24 24 .500 4.0 <1.0% 74.4% N.Y. Mets 22 27 .449 6.5 <1.0% 9.7% Washington 18 29 .383 9.5 <1.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 30 20 .600 — 97.0% 100% Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5.5 <1.0% 52.8% St. Louis 22 23 .489 5.5 2.9% 78.6% Milwaukee 23 25 .469 6.5 <1.0% 35.7% Pittsburgh 14 34 .292 15.0 <1.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 35 15 .700 — 98.3% 100% San Diego 32 19 .627 3.5 1.7% 100% San Francisco 24 24 .500 10.0 <1.0% 48.0% Colorado 22 26 .458 12.0 <1.0% 15.5% Arizona 19 31 .380 16.0 <1.0% <1.0%

Thursday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Red Sox at Marlins, 1:10 p.m.



Twins at White Sox, 2:10 p.m.



Giants at Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

Rays at Orioles, Game 1 at 4:35 p.m. and Game 2 at 7:35 p.m.

Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Mets at Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Cardinals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

Rangers at Astros, 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. That's a good thing! That's what MLB wants, more teams in the race and more compelling games down the stretch. This daily list will inevitably shrink as teams clinch postseason spots or are eliminated.