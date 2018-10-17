MLB playoffs: Brewers add Zach Davies to postseason roster after sprained ankle ends Gio Gonzalez's year
Gonzalez left Game 4 of the NLCS injured
Milwaukee Brewers southpaw Gio Gonzalez exited his National League Championship Series Game 4 start against the Dodgers on Tuesday a pitch into the second inning due to a sprained ankle. The injury ended Gonzalez's night and, as it turns out, will end his year. That's because on Wednesday the Brewers replaced Gonzalez on the postseason roster with right-hander Zach Davies:
Major League Baseball's rules dictate that a player removed from the postseason roster must sit out the ensuing series. Obviously there's no guarantee the Brewers will reach the World Series, but Gonzalez will be required to sit out if they do. A free agent this winter, it's possible that his career with the Brewers has reached its conclusion.
If so, Gonzalez's run with Milwaukee will have seen him posted a 2.13 ERA in five regular-season starts, and allow two runs on three hits in three postseason innings.
Davies has dealt with his share of injury woes this season, limiting him to 13 starts. In those appearances, he accumulated a 4.77 ERA and 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Davies figures to slot into a Brewers rotation comprising of Jhoulys Chacin and Wade Miley. The Brewers have been aggressive in turning to their bullpen, meaning Davies is unlikely to be asked to work deep into games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NLCS Game 5 lineups: Dodgers go crazy
Dave Roberts is going mad scientist for Game 5
-
Red Sox vs. Astros Game 4 odds, picks
Zack Cimini knows when to back and when to fade the Astros
-
Astros vs. Red Sox Game 4 pick, preview
Boston has a 2-1 series lead over Houston
-
L.A. needs near-perfection from Kershaw
The Dodgers need vintage Kershaw on the mound against the Brewers in Game 5 of the NLCS
-
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 5 pick
Los Angeles tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2 after a walk-off win in Game 4
-
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 5 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Game 5 of Dodgers-Brewers 10,000 times