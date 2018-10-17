Brewers' Gio Gonzalez reportedly cut from postseason roster after suffering ankle injury in NLCS Game 4

Milwaukee Brewers have notified starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez that he will be removed from the postseason roster after leaving Game 4 of the NLCS early due to an ankle injury, Pedro Gomez of ESPN reports. Should the Brewers reach the World Series, Gonzalez would not be eligible to play.

Gonzalez landed awkwardly on his left ankle after attempting to field Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig's comebacker in the second inning of Tuesday's 2-1 loss to L.A. in extra innings. Gonzalez tried to stay in the game, but after one pitch (a ball to Austin Barnes), manager Craig Counsell and head athletic trainer Dan Wright came out to the mound to remove him from the game. Gonzalez was visibly upset to leave the game. Rookie Freddy Peralta took his place, making his first postseason appearance.

Gio Gonzalez is leaving the game in the 2nd inning after appearing to roll his left ankle while fielding a ball. #NLCS pic.twitter.com/d4QNG2Z9S9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2018

Gonzalez was struggling to hit the strike zone prior to twisting his ankle; he off the mark on his first pitch against four of the Dodgers' first five hitters and threw just 10 of his 26 pitches for strikes. After a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an RBI single from Brian Dozier in a 2-0 count, the Dodgers had a 1-0 lead after the first inning. They would not score again until thee 13th inning.

The one-inning outing matched Shaun Marcum's start in Game 6 of the 2011 NLCS for the shortest in Brewers postseason history.

