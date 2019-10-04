MLB playoffs: Chipper Jones catches foul ball during Game 1 of NLDS
The Braves legend has still got it
Chipper Jones made his fair share of tremendous catches during his 19-year MLB career. During Thursday's National League Division Series contest between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, Jones made another one. In the ninth inning, Cardinals pinch hitter Randy Arozarena put a foul ball out of play on the first base side and Jones, who was sitting behind home plate towards first place, made a two-handed catch in the stands.
The catch was the only exciting portion of the ninth inning for Braves fans, as the Cardinals scored four runs in the frame to earn a 7-6 win.
The game was knotted at 3-3 entering the ninth inning, but the Cardinals received a pair of two-run doubles from Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong to take a 7-3 lead. The Braves did add two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning courtesy of home runs from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman.
Mark Melancon, who Arozanena hit the foul ball off of, surrendered all four of the runs in the ninth and was charged with the loss.
Jones may have retired back in 2012, but definitely still finds himself showing support for the team that he played his entire career with. Hopefully he can bring the Braves better luck the next time around. He threw out the first pitch prior to Game 1 and of course he tossed a strike across the heart of the plate.
