MLB playoffs: Yankees' Didi Gregorius breaks out of slump and breaks open ALDS Game 2 with grand slam vs. Twins

NEW YORK -- When the ALDS began, there was speculation Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius could find himself on the bench. The team's longtime shortstop struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery this season, hitting .238/.276/.441 in 82 regular season games. It was easily his worst season as a Yankee.

"The game's hard. Hitting's hard. These guys are really good," manager Aaron Boone said prior to ALDS Game 2 (GameTracker). "I still maintain that the best is yet to come from Didi, and I know he's going to have some big swings for us moving forward ... Sometimes it just takes one at-bat, one swing to kind of turn it, and I believe that's what's in there for Didi still."

That one swing came Saturday afternoon. With the Yankees already leading 3-0, Gregorius cranked a third inning grand slam against Twins reliever Tyler Duffey to break the game open. The Yankee Stadium crowd demanded a curtain call.

The Yankees built their seven-run rally in the third inning with two-strike counts. Giancarlo Stanton lifted a long sacrifice fly to center in a 2-2 count. Gleyber Torres lined an RBI single to left in an 0-2 count. Gary Sanchez reached on a two-strike hit-by-pitch. Then Gregorius sent a 1-2 fastball into the second deck in right field.

Gregorius went 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 1 and finished the season in an ugly 3-for-23 (.130) slide. The Yankees stuck with him in the postseason -- the alternative is putting Torres at short, DJ LeMahieu at second, and Luke Voit at first -- for three reasons. One, he's a great defender at a premium position. Two, they think he's significantly better than what he's shown.

And three, Gregorius has a history of performing well in big games. He clobbered a game-tying three-run home run in the first inning of the 2017 AL Wild Card Game, and later added two home runs against Corey Kluber in decisive Game 5 of the 2017 ALDS. In a big spot, the Yankees are comfortable with Gregorius at the plate.

The Yankees won 103 games this year despite not having Gregorius the first two months of the season, and not getting much from him once he did return from Tommy John surgery. That's a testament to their depth and next-man-up mentality. The Yankees are at their most dangerous with a healthy and productive Gregorius though, and in ALDS Game 2, he showed everyone he can still be an impact player.