MLB reveals All-Star Game gear, and it's heavy on stars and stripes
The Midsummer Classic will take place in D.C. on July 17
Major League Baseball will play its 2018 All-Star Game on July 17 in Washington, D.C.
With four weeks to spare, MLB unveiled what the players will be wearing during the festivities. You know the drill by now: workout day caps and socks, jerseys, and -- of course -- All-Star Game caps and socks. You can't have the Midsummer Classic without caps and socks.
Here's a look at the workout day portion of reveal. Below you'll see the host Washington Nationals' cap, as well as the Baltimore Orioles, whose geographical proximity and placement in the other league provides a perfect foil in look and (presumably) taste:
Yes, yes. Quite. Now, onto the workout day jerseys:
Perfectly fine threads to sweat in while doing basic baseball tasks, wouldn't you say? Onto the All-Star Game hats:
Note the stars across the forehead, note them good and well, because MLB went heavy on the patriotic vibe. To wit, the socks:
That's the whole set. Love 'em or hate 'em, you won't even remember 'em after July 17.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, June 15: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
M's success in 1-run games can continue
We've seen two AL playoff teams in the two-wild-card era to excel like this in one-run gam...
-
MLB Friday: Paxton, Kluber take mound
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, best MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Cardinals-Cubs game 10,000 times
-
Giants vs. Dodgers odds, June 15 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Giants-Dodgers game 10,000 times
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for June 15
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Friday