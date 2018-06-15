MLB reveals All-Star Game gear, and it's heavy on stars and stripes

Major League Baseball will play its 2018 All-Star Game on July 17 in Washington, D.C.

With four weeks to spare, MLB unveiled what the players will be wearing during the festivities. You know the drill by now: workout day caps and socks, jerseys, and -- of course -- All-Star Game caps and socks. You can't have the Midsummer Classic without caps and socks.

Here's a look at the workout day portion of reveal. Below you'll see the host Washington Nationals' cap, as well as the Baltimore Orioles, whose geographical proximity and placement in the other league provides a perfect foil in look and (presumably) taste:

MLB

MLB

Yes, yes. Quite. Now, onto the workout day jerseys:

MLB

MLB

Perfectly fine threads to sweat in while doing basic baseball tasks, wouldn't you say? Onto the All-Star Game hats:

MLB

MLB

Note the stars across the forehead, note them good and well, because MLB went heavy on the patriotic vibe. To wit, the socks:

MLB

That's the whole set. Love 'em or hate 'em, you won't even remember 'em after July 17.