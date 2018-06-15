MLB reveals All-Star Game gear, and it's heavy on stars and stripes

The Midsummer Classic will take place in D.C. on July 17

Major League Baseball will play its 2018 All-Star Game on July 17 in Washington, D.C.

With four weeks to spare, MLB unveiled what the players will be wearing during the festivities. You know the drill by now: workout day caps and socks, jerseys, and -- of course -- All-Star Game caps and socks. You can't have the Midsummer Classic without caps and socks.

Here's a look at the workout day portion of reveal. Below you'll see the host Washington Nationals' cap, as well as the Baltimore Orioles, whose geographical proximity and placement in the other league provides a perfect foil in look and (presumably) taste:

screenshot-2018-06-15-at-3-24-25-pm.png
MLB
screenshot-2018-06-15-at-3-24-55-pm.png
MLB

Yes, yes. Quite. Now, onto the workout day jerseys:

screenshot-2018-06-15-at-3-25-41-pm.png
MLB
screenshot-2018-06-15-at-3-25-28-pm.png
MLB

Perfectly fine threads to sweat in while doing basic baseball tasks, wouldn't you say? Onto the All-Star Game hats:

screenshot-2018-06-15-at-3-27-34-pm.png
MLB
screenshot-2018-06-15-at-3-27-06-pm.png
MLB

Note the stars across the forehead, note them good and well, because MLB went heavy on the patriotic vibe. To wit, the socks:

screenshot-2018-06-15-at-3-29-29-pm.png
MLB

That's the whole set. Love 'em or hate 'em, you won't even remember 'em after July 17.

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

