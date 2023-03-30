Taking part in your first Major League Baseball game can be one of the most important moments in a player's career. When the 2023 regular season gets underway, MLB rookies will get a chance to wear something that will honor that very occasion.

MLB, Fanatics and Topps unveiled a new "MLB Debut" patch that each rookie will wear on their sleeve on Thursday. Following Opening Day, the patch will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind rookie card.

"A Major League player's debut day is a cause for great celebration and the culmination of many years of hard work," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press release. "Topps has been a great partner to baseball for decades, and I think this particular initiative is crucial to the development of deeper fan engagement."

Rookie cards for star players often become extremely valuable when they're sold. Back in 2020, a Mike Trout rookie card was sold for a then-record $3.93 million on the open market.

Some of baseball's top prospects will be making their MLB debuts on Thursday, including New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker and Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas.