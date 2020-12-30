The New Year is right around the corner and we're still waiting for our first major MLB free agent signing of the winter. Only 10 of our top 60 free agents have signed, including only one of the top 14 and five of the top 25. Things will pick up eventually. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Mets, Springer still a 'good distance' apart

George Springer HOU • CF • 4 BA .265 R 37 HR 14 RBI 32 SB 1 View Profile

The Mets and free agent outfielder George Springer are still a "good distance" apart in contract talks, reports SNY's Andy Martino. Martino adds Springer is said to be seeking north of $150 million, and that the Blue Jays remain in the mix to sign him. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Springer the No. 1 free agent on the market.

New York signed Trevor May and James McCann to sensible, lower-cost contracts earlier this offseason, and we're all kinda sorta waiting for them to make a big splash. Springer would give the Mets a true center fielder, something they've lacked in recent years, and also a power righty bat to balance out a lineup that is a little too lefty-heavy at the moment.

Bauer seeking 5-6 year deal

Trevor Bauer CIN • SP • 27 ERA 1.73 WHIP .79 IP 73 BB 17 K 100 View Profile

Interested clubs suggest free agent righty Trevor Bauer is seeking a 5-6 year contract worth $36 million to $40 million per season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. At $36 million, Gerrit Cole's holds the current record for average annual salary. It makes sense that Bauer would look to break that. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Bauer the No. 3 free agent on the market.

The fact Yu Darvish was traded for Zach Davies and four non-elite rookie ball prospects may be bad news for Bauer. Darvish is four years older than Bauer, but he's just as good, and he's owed $59 million through 2023. The Cubs still couldn't get much in a trade. In that case, is 5-6 years at $36-plus million a year really out there for Bauer? Maybe, though he may be aiming too high.

Cardinals still interested in Wong

Kolten Wong STL • 2B • 16 BA .265 R 26 HR 1 RBI 16 SB 5 View Profile

Although they declined his $12.5 million club option in November, the Cardinals maintain interest in second baseman Kolten Wong, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Obviously a reunion would have to come at a lower salary, though perhaps more total dollars across multiple years. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Wong the No. 19 free agent on the market.

Wong, 30, is a league average-ish hitter and an elite defender at second base. His best play -- his only play -- may be to wait until DJ LeMahieu signs, then engage the teams that missed out on him and need a second baseman. St. Louis could plug Tommy Edman in at second and Matt Carpenter in at third, though that would make their infield defense a big liability.