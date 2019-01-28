MLB rumors: Reds angling for J.T. Realmuto; latest on Manny Machado, Bryce Harper markets

We're a couple of weeks from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've got a healthy supply of buzz even as we head toward February. To give you an idea of what's out there on Monday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ...

Reds angling for Realmuto

The Marlins have for months been fielding calls about All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. Even at this late hour and even though many available catchers have been scooped up, interest in Realmuto is high. The Padres and Dodgers have been the subjects of the most scuttle recently, but now here comes Cincy ...

Dodgers and Padres have been at the forefront of the Realmuto talks in recent days. However, word now is that a 3rd team — believed to be the Reds — is also making a push. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2019

Reds are indeed very much in Realmuto mix. Cincy prospects Hunter Greene, Nick Senzel and Taylor Trammell are thought of interest to Miami, though Reds likely prefer not to include any of those 3. Possibility vet catcher Tucker Barnhart could be included in potential deal as well — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2019

It seems unlikely that the Marlins would be able to pry Senzel away from the Reds, but the other names may indeed be in play. The Reds have been aggressive this offseason, as they've already swung deals for Alex Wood, Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp (from the Dodgers), Tanner Roark (Nationals), and Sonny Gray (Yankees). Incumbent catcher Tucker Barnhart isn't really a liability, but he's also not Realmuto. No doubt, the Reds would be a better team by adding Realmuto.

As for the Marlins, any such deal would be the capstone on their rebuilding process -- a process that looks very much like a mixed bag at this juncture.

Update on Harper, Machado markets

As noted above, Harper and Machado are still unsigned at this late hour. Their markets, however, may be beginning to take shape, at least when it comes to serious contenders for their services. On that note, here's an overview of where things stand with these two superstar free agents.