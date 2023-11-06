Major League Baseball's offseason is in its early stages, yes, but that still means a regular supply of hot-stove rumors and informed speculation. Monday occasions another round of that – especially with the annual GM meetings on tap for later this week – so let's jump right in.

Shohei Ohtani in no hurry

The most coveted member of the 2023-24 free agent class, Ohtani won't pitch next season as he recovers from an elbow procedure, but he will continue his work as one of the top power hitters in all of baseball. The two-way star figures to fetch the largest contract in MLB history, but it's not one that's likely to come together right away. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, "is in no rush, so look for the Ohtani sweepstakes to be going full throttle in December."

It figures to be a crowded fray of suitors for Ohtani. Early readings of the tea leaves has the Dodgers as the favorites, but he'll be coveted by almost every high-revenue club with a willingness to invest in the roster. You can take a look at a ranking of Ohtani's landing spots here.

Cubs may be active on trade market

With the Cubs coming off a somewhat surprisingly respectable 2023 season and emerging from a rebuilding phase, they may be looking to fortify the roster for 2024 and beyond. On that front, Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic write: "The expectation is that the Cubs will be seeking out trade partners to upgrade various aspects of the club."

Whether that's to the end of fortifying the lineup, adding to the bullpen, or, say, replacing the opted-out Marcus Stroman in the rotation remains to be seen. One name who could be part of such discussions, Sharma and Mooney report, is young first baseman Christopher Morel. Across parts of two big-league seasons in Chicago, the 24-year-old has racked up 42 home runs in 220 games.

D-backs focused on hot corner

As for the reigning NL champions, the Diamondbacks will be looking to upgrade their situation at third base for 2024 and perhaps beyond. Nightengale reports that veteran batsman Justin Turner is a primary target for Arizona this offseason. Turner, who soon turns 39, spent the 2023 season with the Red Sox. In 146 games, he batted .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs. However, he primarily filled the DH role and spent just a bit more than 100 defensive innings combined at third base and second.