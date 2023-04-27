The Atlanta Braves' larger-than-life home run celebration has apparently been squashed by the MLB. The Braves had been celebrating long balls with an oversized baseball cap, but complaints from New Era caused the league to shut it down, per a report from More Than Sports.

Early in the 2023 season, a fan threw an oversized baseball cap featuring a More Than Sports logo into the Braves' dugout, and the team chose to keep it and use the large hat for future home run celebrations.

However, that hat has been notably absent in recent days. According to More Than Sports, the league received pushback from New Era, the official on-field hat of the MLB. As a result, Atlanta is on the lookout for a new home run celebration.

Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson seemed to be the biggest fans of the hat because they put it on pretty frequently. Both of them have seven homers in 26 games, and Albies might be on his way to a new career high if he can keep up his current pace for 162 games.

While those two have gotten off to hot starts, the hat appeared to be working for the entire Braves' roster through the first month of the season. Atlanta is third in MLB with 40 home runs and fifth in baseball with 130 runs.