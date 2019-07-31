MLB trade deadline: Mets' Noah Syndergaard celebrates not getting traded with 'Wolf of Wall Street' tweet

He's not leavin'.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was one of the most mentioned names that was expected to be dealt at the MLB trade deadline. But in a bit of a surprise, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen held on to Syndergaard and instead elected to actually add to the big league roster, trading for former Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman.

That trade gives the Mets a solid group of front-line starters in Jacob deGrom, Stroman and Syndergaard.

Syndergaard, who has survived multiple stints on the Mets' trading block at this point in his career, took to Twitter to celebrate staying in Queens. He channeled the "Wolf of Wall Street" in his first post-deadline tweet.

“Hey everyone, players only meeting in 5 min” pic.twitter.com/88PTPXiyDA — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) July 31, 2019



Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar nominated turn as now-disgraced stock broker Jordan Belfort, who spent nearly two years in prison for his part in a securities fraud scheme, has become a quotable -- and tweetable -- meme. Syndergaard's timing of the post, just seven minutes after the official deadline lets you know that Thor was watching the clock in the closing moments of the deadline, particularly because starting pitching coveted by contenders.

The Mets, meanwhile, are acting like a contender at the deadline, but with a 51-55 record and five games out of the second NL wild card spot with five teams ahead of them, it will be an uphill climb to make a postseason push over the final third of the season.