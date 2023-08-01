The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates are nearing a trade that will send left-hander Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the west coast, CBS Sports has confirmed. The Pirates will receive lefty Jackson Wolf, outfielder Estuar Suero, and first baseman Alfonso Rivas.

Hill, 43, had made 22 starts with the Pirates, accumulating a 4.76 ERA (94 ERA+) and a 2.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 119 innings. He's experienced some turbulence as of late, compiling a 5.70 ERA in July by surrendering 37 hits, 19 runs, and 14 walks (versus 24 strikeouts) in 30 innings. Nevertheless, the Padres -- who faced him on July 25 -- seem unmoved.

Hill figures to slide into the back of the Padres rotation. San Diego is currently without Michael Wacha, who has been out since early July because of shoulder inflammation.

Choi, 32, has been limited to 23 games this season because of injury. He's hit .205/.224/.507 (91 OPS+) with six home runs in 76 plate appearances. It's worth noting that Choi has historically been an above-average hitter, amassing a .231/.342/.400 (113 OPS+) slash line from 2020-22. He figures to serve as either San Diego's first baseman or DH against righties.

Both Hill and Choi will qualify for free agency at season's end, but the Padres need the help in any form they can get it. They enter Tuesday with a 52-55 record, putting them five games back of the final NL wild-card spot.

Wolf, 24, recently made his big-league debut. He's a tall left-hander who had previously spent the year in Double-A, collecting a 4.08 ERA and a 4.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 starts. Wolf doesn't throw particularly hard -- his heater averaged 89 mph in his big-league outing -- but he generates more than 7 1/2 feet of extension on his release point and his lower arm slot creates additional deception. He could slot into the Pirates rotation right away.

Suero, 17, is a switch-hitter who appears to be the lottery ticket play in the deal for the Pirates. He has a projectable frame and already shows good raw strength. He's hit .216/.306/.345 with four home runs in 35 complex league games.

Rivas, 26, has appeared in 127 big-league games over the last three seasons. He's batted .245/.330/.323 (84 OPS+) with 29 home runs. Rivas could, theoretically, replace Choi on the Pirates' big-league roster.