MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nats fall to .500 with another loss

As is the case on pretty much every Tuesday, it's a full slate of MLB action. Let's jump in ...

Tuesday's baseball scores

Cubs 5, Tigers 3 (box score)



Brewers 2, Twins 0 (box score)



Red Sox 11, Nationals 4 (box score)



Braves at Yankees (GameTracker)



Orioles at Phillies (GameTracker)



Mets at Blue Jays (GameTracker)



White Sox at Reds (GameTracker)



Rays at Marlins (GameTracker)



Astros at Rangers (GameTracker)



Giants at Rockies (GameTracker)



Indians at Royals (GameTracker)



Padres at Athletics (GameTracker)



Cardinals at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)



Angels at Mariners (GameTracker)



Pirates at Dodgers (GameTracker)



Nats' woes continue



Entering Tuesday, the Nationals had one of baseball's worst records over the last 30 games -- only the Royals, Mets, and Orioles had won fewer games. Their problems continued on Tuesday, as they lost a boat race to the Red Sox by an 11-4 score.

Starter Tanner Roark lasted seven innings, but permitted 10 hits and nine runs (all earned). That included a pair of three-run home runs: one to Eduardo Nunez, then another later to Xander Bogaerts. (J.D. Martinez would hit his 26th homer of the season after Roark departed.)

The Nationals' offense matched Boston's by recording 12 hits. Alas, Washington plated just four runs

M's go for eight in a row

The Mariners face the Angels on Tuesday night, and they'll be looking to extend the season-best win streak to eight games. While the Astros, whom the M's trail by a half-game, remain the favorites in the AL West, the SportsLine Projection Model gives Seattle a hefty 94.1 percent chance to make the postseason for the first time since 2001. They're also presently on pace for 103 wins (imagine the realistic possibility of the AL Wild Card Game featuring a pair of 100-win teams). Along the way, Seattle has rung up a remarkable record of 26-11 in games decided by one run.

On the other side, the Angels come in having lost seven of nine and in danger of dropping to .500 for the first time since the second game of the season. Per SportsLine, Mike Trout's squad has less than a one percent chance of making the playoffs.

Joey Bats returns to Toronto

Jose Bautista spent parts of ten seasons in Toronto, and the Mets' two-game interleague set against the Blue Jays occasions his first trip back to Rogers Centre since leaving the Jays. In his years there, Bautista put up an OPS+ of 136, cracked 288 home runs, and made six All-Star teams. Suffice it to say, he's a Jays legend, and he can expect a warm welcome back.

This season, Bautista was a late signing for the Braves, and he washed out pretty quickly. Since latching on with the Mets, however, he's batted a highly productive .250/.418/.476 in 36 games.

Quick hits

The Nationals reportedly have interest in trading for

Ken Rosenthal reports that Astros C Brian McCann will undergo surgery on his right knee and miss the next four to six weeks.

The Yankees have reinstated RHP A.J. Cole from the 10-day DL.

Former MLB OF Shane Victorino has announced his retirement.

The Blue Jays have relea sed RHP Al Alburquerque.

