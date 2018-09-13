Nationals to auction off an exec's World Series ring to help pay for assistant GM's leukemia treatment

Earlier this summer, Washington Nationals assistant general manager Doug Harris revealed he was battling leukemia for a second time. Harris's wife Lisa has since created a GoFundMe page in an attempt to raise the $400,000 necessary to pay for his treatment.

The GoFundMe window has lapsed, with the Harris family raising less than half that amount.

Nats players are hosting an auction benefiting Asst. GM and VP of Player Personnel Doug Harris as he battles cancer. Winning bidders can pick up items from players themselves on 9/24! 🔗https://t.co/tCo7412IMm pic.twitter.com/o7fx37Mwl2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 12, 2018

Some of the Nationals are now trying to help out Harris by orchestrating an auction. Included in the auction is a 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks World Series championship ring, courtesy of Nationals exec Bob Miller, who -- obviously enough -- served in a front-office role with that team. Here's what Miller told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic about putting his ring up for auction:

"I've got the memories from 2001, but the physical ring means nothing," Miller said. "It's sitting in a vault. I'm proud of it, but I don't need it."

That's a remarkable, kind gesture by Miller.

Still, Nationals fans are wondering, just if and when and how much will ownership pitch in to help out Harris?

Ted Lerner, whose family owns the Nationals, was estimated by Forbes to be worth $4 billion in 2014. At the time, that meant he was the second wealthiest owner in baseball.

It's unclear if the Lerners have donated anything to Harris's cause.