The city of Oakland made one final last-ditch effort to keep the Oakland Athletics in town. The City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to state that the A's belong in Oakland, and Mayor Sheng Thao, along with city council members, held a press conference to confirm that belief.

"Bottom of the 9th, two outs, there's still a chance," A's fan Jared Isham said inside the City Council chamber.

MLB owners are slated to meet next week to vote on whether or not they're going to approve the A's relocating to Las Vegas.

"We are here to send a very clear message, and that message is the Oakland A's should stay rooted in Oakland," Thao said.

Thao also said that the city wants to show a strong commitment that they're willing to build a new stadium in Oakland.

"I'm speaking to the owners, owners of all of MLB teams: Oakland has multiple sites. There are viable options," Thao said. "We have a roadmap to get this done. Las Vegas is just getting started, right? Square one, while Oakland has the finish line in our sight. Hey, if you want a ballpark at the Coliseum, we got you."

The A's relocation plans can't begin until the relocation itself is approved by the league's owners. According to KPIX 5's Howard Stutz, the proposed ballpark in Las Vegas would be on the site of the Tropicana, but no official renderings may make their way into the public eye.

"I've heard through the grapevine it's a non-retractable roof stadium. Remember, this is only on nine acres," Stutz said. "We think we'll see them next week maybe when they go in front of the owners."

Still, even though the relocation is a real possibility, the A's fanbase isn't giving up hope until the clock strikes midnight.