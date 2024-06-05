The Chicago White Sox have lost 12 consecutive games after blowing a five-run lead in the opener of their two-game Crosstown Classic series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. However, White Sox center fielder Luis Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in his first game in nearly two months. Robert was sidelined by a Grade 2 hip flexor strain in early April, but he now has three homers in just eight games this season. Is he an undervalued player that you should include in MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

The Yankees and Dodgers are both in action during the MLB DFS main slate on Wednesday night as well, creating a loaded MLB DFS player pool.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Candelario went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, returning 31.4 points on FanDuel and 23 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, June 5.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $4,200 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. The 23-year-old superstar is coming off another brilliant performance, hitting two home runs in an 8-5 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. Witt took Triston McKenzie deep in both the third and fourth innings to help Kansas City build a 5-0 lead.

He has now hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .378 with six homers, 15 runs and 23 RBI during that stretch. Witt has been the top Fantasy performer in the MLB so far this season, adding 17 stolen bases to go along with his impressive batting numbers. He is facing Guardians opener Nick Sandlin, who is making the first start of his professional career.

McClure is also stacking Witt with Royals catcher Salvador Perez ($5,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Perez has completed the two-headed duo atop Kansas City's lineup, batting .315 with 10 homers and 41 RBI. He has drawn a walk in four of his last five games, staying patient at the plate as opposing pitchers try to work around him.

Perez has hit safely in 15 of his last 19 games, so people can bank on him as a reliable performer in MLB DFS contests. He has 19 home runs against Cleveland during his career, racking up 70 RBI and 56 runs scored in 143 games. The veteran is batting .314 with five homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored across 29 road games this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 5, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.