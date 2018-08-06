Oliver Drake becomes first MLB player to pitch for five different teams in one season

Oliver Drake pitched for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. That would not qualify as noteworthy, except for one thing: it earned him a place in the record books.

By appearing for the Twins, Drake became the first pitcher or position player in major league history to suit up for five teams in a season. Here's how Drake reflected upon his accomplishment, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger:

"It's definitely been a long year," Drake said with a laugh. "It's always a good thing to be wanted in this game. My wife definitely would appreciate being a little more settled. She's been moving around a lot with me, and it's kind of chaos. But it's all part of it, it's the lifestyle we live, and we're just making the best of it."

Let's recap Drake's season the only way one can -- by posting his transactions log

May 2: Designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers

May 5: Traded to the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations

May 26: Designated for assignment by the Indians

May 31: Claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels

June 16: Designated for assignment by the Angels

June 19: Sent outright to the minors

July 6: Contract purchased by the Angels

July 23: Designated for assignment by the Angels

July 26: Claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays

July 30: Designated for assignment by the Blue Jays

Aug. 3: Claimed off waivers by the Twins

For those counting, Drake has been designated for assignment five times already. He's even spent a few weeks in the minors. Nonetheless, he's found his way into 26 big-league games, accumulating a 7.31 ERA and three strikeouts for every walk.

There are more cons than pros to being bounced around like Drake this season. In addition to the family concerns, there are professional drawbacks, too. He's had to essentially sit out for days at a time as his fate was left up to the will of the baseball lords. That's a rough spot to be in.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Still, the reason Drake keeps getting claimed is because there is potential in his arm. For his career, he's struck out about 10 batters per nine across 117 appearances in the majors. He has a low-to-mid-90s fastball that has good rise and sometime cuts, as well as a splitter and a 12-6 curveball he introduced this season. Heck, Drake has even been effective against left-handed batters in the past -- he entered this year with a career OPS against below .700.

Add it all together, and it's possible Drake can still find his footing in the majors as a middle reliever. For his sake, here's hoping he does -- and that it happens in Minnesota.