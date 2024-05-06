Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein is taking a very hands-on approach when it comes to his team. He is looking to make a splash, in the most literal way possible, when the Orioles host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Section 86 at Camden Yards is the team's "Bird Bath" section, which promises fans they will be sprayed with water whenever the Orioles register doubles, triples and home runs. Rubenstein, who took over the team earlier this year, will be the "Guest Splasher" for Friday's game and will be spraying fans himself.

The team made the announcement Monday with a hilarious video featuring Rubenstein getting dressed for the occasion -- googles, a snorkel and an inflatable pink flamingo float included. His ownership group spent $1.725 billion for this privilege.

"Do all the owners do this?" Rubenstein joked in the video. "I spent how much money for this? This reminds me of my bar mitzvah picture."

"Mr. Splash" is usually the person in charge of the hose, but Rubenstein -- who the team nicknamed "Rubensplash" for this occasion -- said he was "born ready" for this very important role.

The Orioles are off to a 23-11 record after an 11-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Friday's game will be the first of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks. That game is set for 7 p.m. ET.