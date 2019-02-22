Padres announce Manny Machado's 10-year deal: 'Manny is the right player at the right time for us'

It's official: The San Diego Padres have signed Manny Machado.

The team announced the 10-year megadeal with the free-agent infielder on Thursday. The reported $300 million contract, which is the largest for a free agent in Major League history, includes an opt-out clause after the 2023 season. Machado, 26, was one of the most coveted free agents in MLB history.

It's OFFICIAL! The #Padres have signed Manny Machado to a 10-year contract through the 2028 season. Welcome to San Diego, Manny! https://t.co/zr5ZnD82Sy pic.twitter.com/F8jImsTziD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 21, 2019

"Manny Machado is a generational talent, and we're ecstatic that he's chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform," Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement on Thursday. "This momentous agreement speaks volumes to the direction of our organization, as well as our commitment to bringing a World Series Championship to the Friar Faithful and the City of San Diego."

Added executive vice president/general manager A.J. Preller: "We've spent the last several years building a foundation of talent throughout our system that allows us to make a landmark signing such as this. Our scouting, front office and research & development groups all believe that Manny is the right player at the right time for us. His combination of youth, experience and ability makes him a perfect fit for the Padres both now and in the future as we work to build a perennial contender at the Major League level."

Manny Machado is scheduled to be introduced as a San Diego Padre at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow Arizona time. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) February 21, 2019

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner will be introduced as a San Diego Padre Friday morning at the Padres' spring training baseball facility in Peoria, Arizona. Machado will wear No. 13, the same number he wore during his time with the Baltimore Orioles from 2012-18. He wore No. 8 as he closed out the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And the Padres are already rolling out the Machado jerseys at their team store.