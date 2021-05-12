The San Diego Padres have placed five position players on the COVID injury list within the last 24 hours. First, they announced on Tuesday they had placed three players on the injured list in accordance with Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., left fielder Jurickson Profar, and utility player Jorge Mateo. Manager Jayce Tingler told reporters that Tatis has tested positive for COVID-19; the other two players will be sidelined due to contact tracing. Tingler noted Tatis is asymptomatic and feeling well.

After Tuesday night's win over the Rockies at Coors Field, further announcements were made. Outfielder Wil Myers also had tested positive and was placed on the injured list, while first baseman Eric Hosmer -- who was removed during the game -- joins him due to contact tracing protocols.

Let the roster moves commence.

With Jake Cronenworth sliding to first base, Tucupita Marcano playing second, Ha-Seong Kim at short and John Andreoli in right field, the Padres are currently left with just backup catcher Victor Caratini on the bench. Several position players will be called up from the minors prior to Wednesday afternoon's game in Colorado with the top options being catcher Luis Campusano (remember, starting catcher Austin Nola can play outfield) and utility man Brian O'Grady.

Tatis, San Diego's superstar shortstop, has hit .240/.315/.552 (145 OPS+) in 26 games this season, with nine home runs and seven stolen bases (on eight tries). It's not immediately clear how many games he'll miss, but Tatis will have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Tatis also missed time this season in April with a shoulder injury.

David Samson discussed MLB COVID issues on the latest Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:

Hosmer is having another nice year at the plate, currently hitting .305/.370/.443 (134 OPS+) with 21 RBI. Myers had a huge, even if under-the-radar, 2020 season but has been a bit down this year, slashing .255/.342/.415 (118 OPS+). He had a 162 OPS+ with 15 homers in 55 games last year.

Profar, meanwhile, has hit .234/.333/.308 in 128 plate appearances while Mateo has batted .250/.325/.417 in 40 trips to the dish. Profar and Mateo do contribute a great deal of defensive versatility to the San Diego roster: Profar has seen action at four positions this season, Mateo at five.

Coming into play on Wednesday, the Padres have a 20-16 record on the season, good for second place in the National League West. The Padres trail the San Francisco Giants, arguably the most surprising division leader in the sport, by two games. The Padres are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Colorado against the Rockies before returning home for a nine-game homestand hosting the St. Louis Cardinals, the Rockies, and the Seattle Mariners.