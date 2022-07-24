The San Diego Padres (54-42) travel to Citi Field and look to sweep the New York Mets (58-37) on Sunday Night Baseball. New York's offense has been off to a slow start in the first two games, scoring two runs total. Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.42 ERA) starts for San Diego on Sunday, while Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.27 ERA) gets the nod for the Mets.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is the -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +110 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Padres vs. Mets money line: New York -130, San Diego +110

Padres vs. Mets run-line: New York -1.5 (+162)

Padres vs. Mets over-under: 8 runs

SD: The Padres are 4-1 in their last five vs. a team with a winning record

NYM: The under is 4-0 in Mets' last four Sunday games

Why you should back the Mets



First baseman Pete Alonso is having a masterful season thus far. Alonso has superb power with an outstanding ability to produce runs. Opposing pitchers know they can't leave any ball over the middle of the plate, as the two-time All-Star will hammer that into the top deck. Alonso is tied for fifth in home runs (24) and tied for second in RBIs (78).

Right fielder Starling Marte is an athletic force with good power and speed. Marte knows how to make an impact on the defensive end with a strong throwing arm and solid recovery speed. The two-time All-Star is batting .294 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs. On July 22, he went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado is an all-around talent for the Padres. Machado has an extremely strong arm with amazing instincts. The six-time All-Star owns the strength to push the ball into any gap on the field. Machado leads the team in batting average (.298), home runs (16), RBIs (53), and hits (96).

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth is a smooth batter whose patient at the plate. Cronenworth knows how to manage the strike zone well and won't go chasing many pitches. The two-time All-Star is also a reliable defender who rarely makes mistakes. Cronenworth has nine home runs and 49 RBIs. On July 22, he went 1-for-4 with a triple.

