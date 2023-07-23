Sunday brings a full slate of Major League Baseball action, and the first game of the day will take place at Comerica Park. The Detroit Tigers host the San Diego Padres in the finale of a three-game weekend set. The Padres will go for the sweep after winning the first two games of the series. Detroit aims to improve on a 5-4 record since the All-Star break.

First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists San Diego as a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Padres vs. Tigers odds. Before you make any Tigers vs. Padres picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the All-Star break 46-34 (+194) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Tigers vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Tigers money line: Padres -240, Tigers +196

Padres vs. Tigers over/under: 8.5 runs

Padres vs. Tigers run line: Padres -1.5 (-140)

SD: The Padres are 17-19 in day games

DET: The Tigers are 20-26 in day games

Padres vs. Tigers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Tigers



Detroit is playing at home in this matchup, and the Tigers have played well in recent days. After starting the season 27-39, Detroit is notably over .500 over the last six-plus weeks, and the Tigers have strong team speed. That manifests with 17 triples already this season, and Detroit's run prevention from the bullpen is solid.

The Tigers rank in the middle of the American League or higher in several relief pitching statistics, and Detroit is facing a San Diego offense that has underachieved this season. In fact, San Diego is firmly in the bottom five of the National League in hits, triples, batting average, and total bases this season, despite top-flight overall talent. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego's offense is considerably better than Detroit's on paper in this matchup. The Padres have tremendous star power and depth, but the team's biggest edge on Sunday could come on the mound. Joe Musgrove is scheduled to start for the Padres, and the 2022 All-Star has a 3.08 ERA with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings over the last three seasons combined. Musgrove also has a 3.16 ERA in 15 starts this season, generating 86 strikeouts with only 18 walks. That leads to a sterling 1.14 WHIP and .671 OPS allowed this season, with opponents blasting only 0.84 home runs per nine innings.

Musgrove has a 2.83 ERA in 2023 road starts, and he has been dominant in recent weeks. After a slow start to the campaign, Musgrove has a 1.76 ERA across 10 starts with 61 strikeouts and only nine walks. That includes 19 innings in July in which Musgrove has allowed only two earned runs with 25 strikeouts and just a .479 OPS for opponents. See which team to back here.

How to make Tigers vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Padres vs. Tigers, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 46-34 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.