Pedro Martinez says Phillies players battled swine flu during 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Martinez was dealing with the illness during his final MLB start
This past weekend at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' 2009 National League championship team reunited for the squad's 10th anniversary celebration. Hall of Fame right-hander Pedro Martinez (who finished his 18-year career with the Phillies) was one of the many former players in attendance, and he even threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday's game. As Martinez relived the Phillies' run to the 2009 World Series -- the Phillies fell to the Yankees in six games -- he said members of the 2009 team were dealing with swine flu during the World Series.
"It wasn't told, but most of us were sick," Martinez told Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer of his Phillies teammates. "Some of the guys had swine flu and had to be kept away. I caught some of the virus. We would just never say it. When I got home, I realized that I was really sick."
Martinez started two of the World Series games against the Yankees, Games 2 and 6. It was during Game 6, when he lasted just four innings and gave up four runs, that Martinez said he wasn't feeling too great.
"I had a little bit of an asthma attack in the middle of the game and I was having a hard time breathing," Martinez told Breen. "I was really sick. In any other situation, I wouldn't be out there. But the team needed me. I held on as long as I could and I did that. I was really proud to have my last game with the Phillies at Yankee Stadium."
Martinez wrapped up his 18-year MLB career with the Phillies that season. He pitched to a 3.63 ERA in nine starts with Philadelphia in the 2009 regular season before making three postseason appearances.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for Aug. 5
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 5
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Power Rankings: Sizing up contenders
The Astros move into the top spot, thanks in part to a big trade and a combined no-hitter
-
A Bieber mix-up baseball card
It's probably not the last time someone will call Shane Justin
-
MLB Sunday: Yankees beat Red Sox again
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, Sunday picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Red Sox vs. Yankees game 10,000 ti...