Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits physics-defying RBI double that rolls along top of outfield wall

Entering Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was in the midst of a big-time hitting slump. He was able to break out of it in a big, and strange, way. In one of the more eye-opening hits that baseball fans will ever see, Hoskins ripped an RBI double in the third inning that bounced off the wall, shot up onto the top of the fence, and rolled back into the field of play.

Hoskins' weird knock plated fellow Phillies superstar Bryce Harper and extended the team's lead to 3-0.

After going just 1-for-5 and committing a defensive blunder that cost the Phillies the game in Tuesday's contest, Hoskins redeemed himself by going 2-for-4 with the RBI double and also laced a leadoff triple in the second inning. Hoskins eventually came home on an RBI single from Cesar Herandez.

Manager Gabe Kapler had been hitting Hoskins at the top of the lineup before electing to make a change for Wednesday's game. Corey Dickerson, who was acquired in a deadline deal from the Pirates, took over the leadoff spot and Hoskins slid down to bat cleanup, which was where he had hit earlier in the season.

Hoskins has still had a very forgettable month of August. He's hitting .138 with just two home runs and six RBI. As far as his season numbers go, Hoskins has seen his average dip down to .235 despite mashing 25 home runs on the year.

However, even with this obscure RBI hit, the Phillies slugger could be getting back on track as the team chases a Wild Card spot in the National League playoff picture. Philadelphia currently trails the Chicago Cubs by two games for the second spot.