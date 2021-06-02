There hasn't been a shortage of offense thus far in the three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, as each team has reached double digits in runs en route to a victory. Cincinnati posted an 11-1 triumph in Monday's opener before Philadelphia cruised to a 17-3 win in the middle contest. With two unproven starters on the mound, another high-scoring affair is possible when the Phillies visit the Reds for the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET. Philadelphia sends Spencer Howard (0-1, 5.56 ERA) to the mound against fellow right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 1.80). Cincinnati is being listed as the -115 money line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is 8.5 in the latest Phillies vs. Reds odds.

Phillies vs. Reds money line: Philadelphia +105, Cincinnati -115

Phillies vs. Reds run line: Philadelphia -1.5

Phillies vs. Reds over-under: 8.5 runs

PHI: The Phillies are 5-1 in their last six games against National League Central teams

CIN: The Reds are 20-7 in their last 27 home meetings with Philadelphia

Why you should back the Phillies



After getting trounced in the series opener, Philadelphia flexed its muscles and belted seven home runs in Tuesday's laugher. Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen both went deep twice as the Phillies collected 18 hits en route to ending their three-game losing streak. Matt Joyce added a grand slam and seven different players posted multi-hit performances for Philadelphia, which set a season high as it reached double digits in runs for just the second time in 2021.

Herrera has been red hot in the series, recording a pair of three-hit efforts to raise his batting average from .248 to .276. A similar outing would be very beneficial to Howard, who will be making his third start since replacing Chase Anderson in the rotation. The 24-year-old Howard allowed one run and two hits over four innings in a no-decision at Miami last Thursday.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati actually held an early lead on Tuesday as Tyler Naquin launched a two-run homer in the second inning. The 30-year-old outfielder became the fourth member of the Reds with at least 11 blasts this season, joining Jesse Winker (13), Nick Castellanos (12) and Eugenio Suarez (12). Cincinnati enters the series finale ranked third in the National League with 74 home runs.

The Reds are counting on another strong start from Gutierrez, who pitched well enough to win in his major-league debut on Friday. The 25-year-old Cuban limited the Chicago Cubs to one run and two hits over five innings at Wrigley Field but received no run support in a 1-0 loss. Gutierrez earned the promotion after going 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in three starts for Triple-A Louisville.

