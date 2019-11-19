Pirates' Felipe Vazquez facing 21 additional charges in child solicitation case

Florida prosecutors filed 21 new charges on Tuesday against suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez. The charges stem from child pornography that investigators found on his devices. Of the 21 counts, 20 were related to either child pornography or unlawful conduct with a minor. The other charge concerned corruption of minors.

Here's more information on Vazquez's latest charges, courtesy of Rich Cholodofsky of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

Police seized an iPhone XS and Apple MacBook Pro from Vazquez during the investigation that led to the additional charges, according to court papers. A search of the devices showed seven photographs and three videos of a girl "in various stages of nudity," Trooper Michael Thompson reported. Vazquez requested the photos and videos from the girl, police said.

Vazquez has been held in a Westmoreland County Prison without bail since September. He was arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos to, soliciting sex from, and engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl. Although the Florida prosecutors requested Vazquez be extradited to the state, Westmoreland County judge Rita Hathaway denied that for the time being, saying Vazquez will remain in Westmoreland County until his charges are taken care of.

Vazquez, 28, appeared in more than 300 big-league games during his career. He spent the vast majority of that time with the Pirates, and made each of the last two All-Star Games. Major League Baseball placed Vazquez on administrative leave following his arrest, pending a league investigation. Given the seriousness of the charges involved, it seems unlikely that Vazquez will ever be employed in MLB again.