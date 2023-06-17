A bus driver who had been hired to transport the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee was arrested and charged with DUI on Thursday night after being pulled over by Illinois State Police troopers for driving erratically, according to a report by CWB Chicago. The Pirates had been taking a contracted bus from a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday to another road game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to authorities, the bus had been traveling with a state police escort, but officers noticed that the bus was not following the escort and traveling away from officers. After observing more erratic driving, the bus was pulled over on Interstate 94, where the driver -- 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke of Shelby, N.C. -- was observed exhibiting multiple signs of impairment.

Funderburke was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to Chicago Police Department 16th District. The incident was confirmed to CWB Chicago by Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki.

"We are deeply concerned regarding what transpired last night. The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely," Warecki said. "Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter."

The Pirates would eventually arrive in Milwaukee, losing 5-4 to the Brewers on Friday night in the first of a three-game series.