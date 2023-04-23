The Texas Rangers embarrassed the Oakland Athletics, 18-3, Saturday night in Arlington. Obviously, an 18-run game means there were plenty of offensive stars for the winning ball club, but one man stood head and shoulders above everyone else in this one. It was Rangers right fielder Adolis García, who went utterly bonkers.

The line score for García was a thing of beauty: 5-5-5-8. And yet, it doesn't even come close to telling the whole story.

García hit a two-run home run in the first. He was hit by a pitch in the second. He hit a two-run homer in the third. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

He then had a two-RBI double in the seventh. And then he doubled in the eighth. It was an absurd showing.

In all, García came to the plate six times and wasn't retired once. He collected a ridiculous five extra-base hits. This was the 14th time in MLB history that a player had five extra-base hits with the most recent being Luis Urías of the Brewers on Aug. 12, 2021. The only other time a Rangers player did it was Josh Hamilton on May 8, 2012 (that was his four-HR game).

Also, we could call this thing a "full house," for those into poker. This was only the fourth time in MLB history that a player had three homers and two doubles, joining Alex Dickerson (Sept. 1, 2020), Matt Carpenter (July 20, 2018) and Kris Bryant (June 27, 2016).

The eight RBI marked a career high for García, as his previous high was "only" five, which he had done five times. This was the first three-homer game of his career.

And then there is the biggest number here, as García hauled in 16 total bases. This was the 25th time in MLB history a player recorded at least 16 total bases. The record is 19 (Shawn Green, May 23, 2002). Hamilton was the only other Rangers player to get to at least 16, and he had 18 that day. The most recent 16 total-base game was Dickerson's aforementioned game in 2020.

Overall, Adolis García had himself one hell of a baseball game.