The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that they've signed right-handed starter Tyler Mahle to a two-year contract. Mahle, 29, will miss at least the first half of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Mahle will make $22 million over the duration of the deal, as well as another $5 million through innings-based incentives in 2025.

Mahle has a track record of being an above-average starter. In 123 career appearances (all but one of them starts), he's amassed a 4.30 ERA (105 ERA+) and a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been worth an estimated 9.1 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

CBS Sports ranked Mahle as the 36th best free agent available this winter. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Mahle underwent Tommy John surgery in May following a quality five-start stretch to begin the season. Teams these days tend to afford their pitchers about 14 months to recover. That puts Mahle, who has a track record of being an above-average starter, on schedule to make his return around the start of the second half. Or, just in time for some tired exec to say, "You know, when you think about it, he's kind of like trading for a good starter at the deadline."

Mahle is the second notable player the defending champions have signed this winter. They recently agreed to terms with righty reliever Kirby Yates on a one-year pact.

As it stands, the Rangers rotation figures to include Nathan Eovaldi, Max Scherzer, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, and Andrew Heaney. Mahle and Jacob deGrom, who underwent his own Tommy John surgery in June, could factor into Texas' plans at some point in the second half or down the stretch.