The Tampa Bay Rays have been attempting to put together plans for a new ballpark for upwards of 16 years, but it looks like the saga might finally be coming to a conclusion. The team is expected to make a "major announcement" on Tuesday regarding plans for a new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Those who have been following this story for years likely have the year 2027 burned into their brains, because that's when the lease at Tropicana Field is done and the Rays have been unable to wiggle out of that. That means the ballpark the Rays are planning to build will need to be ready for the start of the 2028 season.

This comes about a week-and-a-half since Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg expressed optimism that a new ballpark deal was close and that the team is going to pay for "half or more" the expected $1.2 billion cost of the ballpark.

Some of the details of the proposed ballpark, from the Tampa Bay Times reporting:

Roughly 30,000 seats

Fixed dome (not retractable)

It'll be close to where The Trop currently sits, as part of a redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District

Here's an artist's rendering of the ballpark and surrounding area (look for the pointy dome, upper left of the middle)

The location is notable because one of the things we heard for years about the Rays' attendance woes was that the location in St. Petersburg was bad and they'd draw more fans on a regular basis if the new ballpark was located in Tampa. It appears the redevelopment in the area has changed the calculus.

The biggest takeaway here, though, is that this plan would keep the Rays in the area and silence the whispers of them permanently moving of splitting their time between Tampa Bay and Montreal.