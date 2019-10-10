Rays vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALDS picks, Game 5 predictions from proven model

A trip to the ALCS is on the line when the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays in a fifth and deciding 2019 ALDS game on Thursday in Houston. The Astros, who won the American League West at 107-55, have made the postseason in four of the past five seasons, while the Rays, second in the AL East at 96-66 and Wild Card winner, are looking to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2008. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Including the playoffs, the Astros have won four of five home games against the Rays this season. The latest Astros vs. Rays odds show Houston favored at -280 on the money line (risk $280 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Rays vs. Astros picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows right-hander Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA) takes the mound as he looks to carry the Astros deep into the postseason. In Game 2 against Tampa Bay, Cole struck out 15 batters, an Astros franchise record, in his 118-pitch outing across 7 2/3 innings. Cole has won six straight decisions, pitching into the eighth inning in four of those games and allowing a total of four earned runs in 43 2/3 innings. Cole has struck out at least 10 batters in 10 straight games.

Third baseman Alex Bregman has led the Houston offense, going 5-for-13 with a double, home run and three walks. Also red-hot is outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who has hits in all four games of the series and has gone 6-for-16 with three doubles and one RBI.

That's because the Rays finished September with a 17-8 record. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.78 ERA) gets the start on Thursday. He will be pitching on an extra day's rest after throwing 4 1/3 innings in the Rays' 6-2 loss in Game 1 when he gave up four hits and a two-run home run to Jose Altuve. He is 1-1 against Houston this season, winning a 3-1 decision on March 30.

Including the postseason, Tampa Bay leads the all-time series 38-26, including 18-17 at Houston. The Rays have also won six of 11 games against the Astros this season.

