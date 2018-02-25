Red Sox plan to officially introduce J.D. Martinez on Monday, reports say

For as long as it took J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox to come to an agreement after a winter spent negotiating, it's only right that it's taking ages for the deal to become official. Late last week, word had the Red Sox still awaiting the results of a physical before announcing the pact.

Now, it appears the Red Sox are ready to trot out their new slugger at a Monday press conference that's set to begin at 9 A.M. ET:

One of first rules of journalism I was taught: never say something _will_ happen unless you’re certain. "Joe Awesome pitcher will pitch tomorrow…" really, what if there’s a rainout? Or he slips in tub? Anyway, phrasing to me from one source re: JD presser was “will” happen. https://t.co/ARrNj4fHiD — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 25, 2018

Hear Martinez press conf is scheduled for 9 a.m. #Redsox — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 25, 2018

Both sides had to re-enter negotiations to add language to the contract for reasons that aren't entirely clear. Here's what Fanrag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Sunday:

JD Martinez and Red Sox have continued to work though contract language, looking to get this completed with care and to protect both sides. High probability it gets done but very time consuming. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 25, 2018

Jd Martinez and the Red Sox made a lot of progress today and are once again close to having a deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 25, 2018

The Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo added that the reason for the hold-up was Martinez's foot:

Red Sox and JD Martinez nearing an agreement? “That is very fair,” agent Scott Boras answered in response to the question. Looks like a press conference could happen on Monday ending a few days of restructuring language to protect the Red Sox over concern for his foot. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) February 25, 2018

Team officials told ESPN they were simply being diligent. Regardless, it seems like whatever caused the snag was an annoyance but little more. The delay just so happens to seem like a bigger deal because of the magnitude of the deal, as well as the timing -- had Martinez signed in December, this would've played out in quieter fashion.

Martinez, 30, split last season between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs. He's undoubtedly one of the better hitters in the game. Yet he found a limited market due in part to his well-below-average defense. That shouldn't be a problem for the Red Sox, who can slot Martinez in as their everyday DH.