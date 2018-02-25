Red Sox plan to officially introduce J.D. Martinez on Monday, reports say

Martinez had agreed to a deal with Boston last week

For as long as it took J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox to come to an agreement after a winter spent negotiating, it's only right that it's taking ages for the deal to become official. Late last week, word had the Red Sox still awaiting the results of a physical before announcing the pact.

Now, it appears the Red Sox are ready to trot out their new slugger at a Monday press conference that's set to begin at 9 A.M. ET:

Both sides had to re-enter negotiations to add language to the contract for reasons that aren't entirely clear. Here's what Fanrag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Sunday:

The Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo added that the reason for the hold-up was Martinez's foot:

Team officials told ESPN they were simply being diligent. Regardless, it seems like whatever caused the snag was an annoyance but little more. The delay just so happens to seem like a bigger deal because of the magnitude of the deal, as well as the timing -- had Martinez signed in December, this would've played out in quieter fashion.

Martinez, 30, split last season between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs. He's undoubtedly one of the better hitters in the game. Yet he found a limited market due in part to his well-below-average defense. That shouldn't be a problem for the Red Sox, who can slot Martinez in as their everyday DH. 

