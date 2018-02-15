Red Sox reportedly agree to a deal to bring Eduardo Nunez back to Boston
Nunez returns to stabilize a questionable infield situation in Boston
The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with infielder Eduardo Nunez on a one-year deal with an option for 2019. Robert Murray of FanRag Sports was the first to report that a deal was done, and multiple reporters have since confirmed.
The contract is a pending a physical, which is potentially a hurdle given that Nunez has dealt with injuries in recent seasons.
Nunez, who's going into his age-31 season, is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he batted a productive .313/.341/.460 with 12 home runs, 33 doubles, and 24 stolen bases in 114 games for the Giants and Red Sox, who acquired him via trade on July 26. For his career, Nunez owns an OPS+ of 98 across parts of eight big-league seasons.
To boot, Nunez boasts positional flexibility, as he manned short, second, and third last season and in the past has seen time at the outfield corners. That's key for Boston, who has some infield uncertainty, what with Dustin Pedroia's October knee surgery and the need for a fallback plan at third base in case Rafael Devers struggles.
