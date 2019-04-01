Red Sox reportedly nearing extension with shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Bogaerts had been set to test free agency this winter
It's been a few days since an All-Star-caliber ballplayer signed a contract extension. That appears close to changing, as the Boston Red Sox are reportedly nearing an agreement with shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
The deal isn't done, but the two sides are close according to Evan Drellich. ESPN's Jeff Passan adds that the deal is expected to be worth $132 million over seven years. Some $12 million of that will come this season, meaning Bogaerts' extension is really six years and $120 million. The deal will include an opt-out after the third season:
Bogaerts, 26, was set to be one of the top free agents available this winter. Instead, he'll seemingly spend the rest of his expected prime in Boston.
Since 2016, Bogaerts has hit .285/.352/.455 (113 OPS+) while averaging nearly 20 home runs and 12 stolen bases per season. He's accumulated roughly 10 Wins Above Replacement during that time, per Baseball Reference -- and that's with a pessimistic view of his defense.
The Red Sox have already locked up Chris Sale this winter. Presuming the Bogaerts deal gets done -- and there's no reason to think otherwise -- that will leave Mookie Betts, a free agent after 2020, as their next big piece of business. Betts, for his part, hasn't seemed interested in an extension.
Bogaerts joins Chris Sale, Justin Verlander, and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, as impending free agents to sign long-term extensions this spring. Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole and Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon are now expected to be the top players available this winter.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers fan on life support after fight
The fight happened following the Dodgers' marathon game with Arizona on Friday
-
Sunday MLB scores, schedule, news
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
MLB rumors: Latest on Keuchel, Kimbrel
The two pitchers are still looking for employment in 2019
-
Yelich homer wins kids a puppy
Yelich has four homers in four games -- but it's clear which one was the most important
-
Yelich ties MLB record with fourth homer
It's been four games and four homers for the reigning NL MVP
-
Phillies vs. Braves odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Phillies vs. Braves game 10,000 ti...