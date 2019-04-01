Red Sox reportedly nearing extension with shortstop Xander Bogaerts

It's been a few days since an All-Star-caliber ballplayer signed a contract extension. That appears close to changing, as the Boston Red Sox are reportedly nearing an agreement with shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The deal isn't done, but the two sides are close according to Evan Drellich. ESPN's Jeff Passan adds that the deal is expected to be worth $132 million over seven years. Some $12 million of that will come this season, meaning Bogaerts' extension is really six years and $120 million. The deal will include an opt-out after the third season:

BREAKING: The Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are nearing a contract extension, sources said. Deal is not finalized, but is close. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 1, 2019

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a seven-year, $132M contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2019

Hear that Bogaerts has an opt out after the third season of the deal. #Redsox — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 1, 2019

Bogaerts, 26, was set to be one of the top free agents available this winter. Instead, he'll seemingly spend the rest of his expected prime in Boston.

Since 2016, Bogaerts has hit .285/.352/.455 (113 OPS+) while averaging nearly 20 home runs and 12 stolen bases per season. He's accumulated roughly 10 Wins Above Replacement during that time, per Baseball Reference -- and that's with a pessimistic view of his defense.

The Red Sox have already locked up Chris Sale this winter. Presuming the Bogaerts deal gets done -- and there's no reason to think otherwise -- that will leave Mookie Betts, a free agent after 2020, as their next big piece of business. Betts, for his part, hasn't seemed interested in an extension.

Bogaerts joins Chris Sale, Justin Verlander, and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, as impending free agents to sign long-term extensions this spring. Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole and Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon are now expected to be the top players available this winter.