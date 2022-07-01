The Boston Red Sox visit Wrigley Field for an intriguing weekend series that kicks off on Friday afternoon. Boston takes on the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game set, and the Red Sox finished the month of June with a 20-6 record. The Red Sox are 43-33 overall as they arrive in Chicago after a day off on Thursday. Chicago wrapped up a three-game home set against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, and Friday's game is the first meeting between the two teams in 2022.

First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Red Sox vs. Cubs odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.

Red Sox vs. Cubs money line: Red Sox -135, Cubs +115

Red Sox vs. Cubs over-under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Cubs run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+118)

BOS: The Red Sox are 14-13 in day games

CHI: The Cubs are 14-15 in day games

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston's offense is off to a tremendous start in 2022. The Red Sox currently lead the American League in several categories, including hits (677), doubles (178), batting average (.261) and on-base percentage (.326). Boston is also No. 2 in the league in runs scored (358) and total bases, with top-four marks in slugging percentage (.418) and OPS (.744). While the Red Sox deploy a balanced group, Rafael Devers is a true standout, and the All-Star third baseman is in legitimate MVP consideration.

Devers has a .332 batting average and a .600 slugging percentage with 17 home runs in 2022. He also leads the American League in doubles (26), hits (98) and total bases (177). Boston also has an impressive run prevention setup for Friday's game, with starting pitcher Rich Hill posting a 3.00 ERA in June and the relief corps of the Red Sox ranking above the AL average in wins above replacement and ERA.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago projects well from a pitching standpoint on Friday. The Cubs will send 30-year-old right-hander Adrian Sampson to the mound, and he has a 1.69 ERA this season. That lights-out performance speaks for itself, and Sampson owns a 2.54 ERA over the last two seasons. He has walked only 2.0 batters per nine innings over that larger sample, and opponents have an ugly .476 OPS against Sampson this season.

Chicago's bullpen is also stout in a few key areas, including a strikeout rate of more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. That ranks in the top three of the National League among relief corps, and Chicago is soundly above the NL average in doubles, triples, stolen bases, walks and on-base percentage this season.

