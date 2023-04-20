Teams looking to win the rubber game of the series battle when the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox. Boston won the opener 5-4 on Tuesday, but Minnesota started fast to earn a 10-4 victory on Wednesday, scoring seven times in the first three innings. The Twins (11-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak with that win, remain atop the American League Central Division. The Red Sox (9-10), who are the only team with a losing record in the AL East, have won four of six.

First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The Red Sox lead the all-time series 988-951, including a 555-413 edge in games played at Fenway Park. Boston is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Red Sox vs. Twins money line: Twins +105, Red Sox -125

Red Sox vs. Twins over/under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Twins run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

MIN: The Under is 3-0-1 in the Twins' last four during Game 3 of a series

BOS: The Red Sox are 5-1 in their last six games vs. the American League Central

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is expected to send right-hander Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound. The Red Sox have won all three of Houck's starts. He is coming off a no-decision on Friday in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, when he went four innings, allowing four hits, two runs -- both earned -- with four walks and six strikeouts. He has faced the Twins twice before, both starts, going 1-0. In 10.1 innings against them, he has allowed 10 hits, three earned runs and four walks, while striking out 10.

Right fielder Alex Verdugo is off to a solid start to the season. Entering play on Wednesday, he was hitting .348 with one homer, seven RBI and 14 runs scored. In Tuesday's series opener, he was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI. He has seven multi-hit games on the year, including a 3-for-5 performance in a 7-6 loss to Pittsburgh on April 3. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Twins

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09 ERA) will start for Minnesota. Maeda has pitched well, but was a hard-luck 1-0 loser at Miami on April 4, and took the loss in last Monday's 4-3 defeat against the Chicago White Sox. In the game against Miami, Maeda pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks, while striking out nine. He followed that up by pitching six innings against Chicago, giving up eight hits, four runs -- all earned -- while striking out three.

Offensively, left fielder Trevor Larnach has displayed some pop. He is hitting .242, but has four multi-hit games with one homer, nine RBI and six runs scored. In six career games against Boston, he has two doubles, one homer and six RBI. In an 11-1 win at Miami on April 3, Larnach was 2-for-5 with a triple, home run and three RBI. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 9.3 runs.

