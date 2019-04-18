Reds legend Joey Votto makes history against the Dodgers with a... pop out?

Votto did something he hadn't previously done in nearly 7,000 plate appearances

The Dodgers 3-2 win over the Reds on Wednesday was quite eventful from a historical point of view. First off, the Dodgers tied a major-league record by homering in their 32nd straight (regular-season) home game. There was also this: Reds first baseman Joey Votto popped out to first base. 

Now, that doesn't move the needle, right? Brace yourself: 

Say what? 

Votto's even left handed, which makes it even more odd.  Here's the kicker. Votto very rarely pops up in the infield anyway. We knew the career .310/.426/.528 hitter was a skilled batsmith, but this seems excessive. Again, brace yourself. (Source: Baseball Savant)  

  • Votto has never popped out to the catcher or pitcher. Sure, the pitcher rarely fields pop ups, but fouling out the catcher is hardly rare in the majors. 
  • Further, Votto has only popped out to the second baseman five times! 
  • It gets a little higher on the left-side infielders, with Votto having popped out to the shortstop 40 times and third baseman 34 times.

Still, this is incredible. 

Votto now has 6,829 plate appearances in his esteemed career. He's popped out to the pitcher, catcher and first baseman one time combined and that happened Wednesday in Dodger Stadium. 

Baseball! 

