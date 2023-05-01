Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the second game of the doubleheader vs. the Mets after being hit with a pitch squarely in the left shoulder Monday. The Braves announced Acuña -- who was down for a second after being struck with the pitch and went to the dugout in obvious pain -- has a shoulder contusion.

Here's a look at the hit by pitch:

Acuña, 25, has arguably been the best player in baseball this season. He's hitting .363/.450/.584 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI while leading the majors with both 26 runs and 13 steals. He clobbered a homer into the third deck at Citi Field in the first game of the doubleheader, a 9-8 Braves win.

That one traveled an estimated 448 feet and that figure seems light.

The Braves entered the second game of the doubleheader with a 3 1/2-game lead in the NL East and have been one of the best teams in baseball to this point. Losing Acuña for any amount of time would obviously be a huge blow.

Kevin Pillar took over for Acuña in right field with Sam Hilliard in center and Eddie Rosario in left. Michael Harris will also figure into the mix and while Marcell Ozuna could play outfield, it seems likely that the Braves would lean on Pillar, Hilliard, Rosario and Harris for their three outfield spots if Acuña is forced out of action, at least in the short term.