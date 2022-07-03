The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals in an American League Central matchup on Sunday afternoon. The contest is the series finale of a weekend set at Comerica Park. The two teams split the first two games of the series, with Kansas City taking the opener and Detroit winning on Saturday. The Tigers are 30-46, while the Royals are 28-48 this season.

Royals vs. Tigers money line: Tigers -135, Royals +115

Royals vs. Tigers over-under: 7.5 runs

Royals vs. Tigers run line: Tigers -1.5 (+162)

KC: The Royals are 14-23 in road games

DET: The Tigers are 19-23 in home games

Why you should back the Royals



The Royals boast a couple of high-end traits on offense, including a league-leading mark in triples and useful team speed. Kansas City also projects quite well in run prevention on Sunday, and Brady Singer is the biggest reason. Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander, is displaying intriguing command this season, walking only 1.7 batters per nine innings. That helps to lead to a 1.148 WHIP, and right-handed hitters have only a .626 OPS against Singer in 2022.

He is also excelling on the road, headlined by a 2.86 ERA, and Singer is facing a porous Tigers offense. Detroit entered the weekend dead-last in the American League in runs scored, home runs, walks, and slugging percentage, and the Tigers are also in the bottom three of the league in hits, doubles, batting average, and on-base percentage.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit's pitching projection on Sunday is very effective. Kansas City has a below-average overall offense by American League standards this season, and the Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal to the mound. The 25-year-old left-hander has a 3.75 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 84 innings this season. Skubal has a 1.167 WHIP and a walk rate of only 2.3 per nine innings, with opponents posting only a .667 OPS against him this season.

Skubal holds both right-handed and left-handed hitters to sub-.700 OPS marks, and he has a 3.13 ERA in home starts this season. Earlier in 2022, Skubal held the Royals scoreless across 5.2 innings of work, and Detroit also has a bullpen advantage. The Tigers are in the top three of the American League in wins above replacement from relief pitchers, and Kansas City is in the bottom three of the AL in bullpen ERA in 2022.

