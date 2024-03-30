The Minnesota Twins started their season with a victory on Thursday, defeating the Kansas City Royals by a 4-1 final (box score). Unfortunately, they suffered a few key losses in the process. Royce Lewis, who started at third base, recorded two hits (including a solo home run) before having to exit the game in the third inning after suffering a quad injury running the bases.

On Saturday, the club placed Lewis on the 10-day injured list, and in his place infielder/outfielder Austin Martin, the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, will be called up to take his roster spot. Minnesota exec Derek Falvey said Saturday it's a "severe" quad strain for Lewis, who will miss at least a month and could be sidelined for a longer stretch.

Here's a look at the play on which Lewis suffered the injury:

Lewis, 24, has been brilliant when healthy during his young career. Alas, he's dealt with a slew of injuries that have limited his impact. He entered Thursday with 70 big-league games under his belt, over which he's batted .307/.364/.549 (149 OPS+) with 17 home runs and 2.8 Wins Above Replacement.

Lewis has posted those marks despite suffering torn ACLs in both 2021 and 2022. He then required a pair of injured list stints last season because of his oblique and hamstring.