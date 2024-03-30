The Minnesota Twins started their season with a victory on Thursday, defeating the Kansas City Royals by a 4-1 final (box score). Unfortunately, they suffered a few key losses in the process. Royce Lewis, who started at third base, recorded two hits (including a solo home run) before having to exit the game in the third inning after suffering what the team called a quad injury running the bases.

On Saturday, the club placed Lewis on the 10-day injured list, and in his place infielder/outfielder Austin Martin, the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, will be called up to take his roster spot.

Here's a look at the play on which Lewis suffered the injury:

It's unclear at present how long he'll be sidelined.

Lewis was subsequently replaced at the hot corner by starting second baseman Kyle Farmer. Farmer, meanwhile, was replaced at the keystone by Edouard Julien, who did not receive the start on Thursday on account of the Twins facing tough left-hander Cole Ragans.

Lewis, 24, has been brilliant when healthy during his young career. Alas, he's dealt with a slew of injuries that have limited his impact. He entered Thursday with 70 big-league games under his belt, over which he's batted .307/.364/.549 (149 OPS+) with 17 home runs and 2.8 Wins Above Replacement.

Lewis has posted those marks despite suffering torn ACLs in both 2021 and 2022. He then required a pair of injured list stints last season because of his oblique and hamstring.

Meanwhile, the Twins also saw starting outfielder Max Kepler leave Thursday's contest after fouling a ball off his leg. Kepler finished out his at-bat before being replaced by Matt Wallner. His X-rays were negative but Baldelli said they would see how he feels Saturday.