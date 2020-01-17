San Francisco Giants hire Alyssa Nakken as first woman on MLB coaching staff
Nakken joined the Giants as an intern in 2014
New Giants manager Gabe Kapler has finished rounding out his coaching staff at a robust 13 members. The only returning MLB staffer from the Bruce Bochy years is third base coach Ron Wotus. Of the 12 new hires, the most notable is Alyssa Nakken, who has been hired under the official position of Major League Assistant Coach.
Not only is this a notable hire, but it's historic. Nakken becomes the first woman ever to be a part of an MLB coaching staff.
Nakken is joined by Mark Hallberg as an MLB assistant, which rounds out Kapler's staff.
"In every organization, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different," Kapler said (via NBC Sports Bay Area). "That's why in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."
The "clubhouse culture" thing might turn some heads, as the Giants won three World Series titles in the last decade while making four postseason appearances, but they haven't had a winning record since 2016 and have averaged 91 losses in the three seasons since. Players like Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford are vestiges of the dynasty, but most of the rest of the team has been turned over, notably with Madison Bumgarner signing with the Diamondbacks this offseason.
Kapler seems to believe that Hallberg and Nakken can help with the clubhouse based upon his interviews the past month-plus.
Nakken was hired by the Giants as an intern in 2014 and has since worked her way up through the organization to the major-league staff. That's quite an ascent. Kudos to her.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB's unprecedented offseason stretch
We've never seen anything like this... at least not in January
-
Mendoza calls out Astros' whistleblower
Mendoza, who also works as an ESPN analyst, said Fiers' decision was 'hard to swallow'
-
Beltran out as Mets manager
Beltran is the third MLB manager to lose his job this week
-
MLB, Altuve deny buzzer rumors
Social media was abuzz about a potential Astros sign-stealing scheme
-
Five candidates for Mets to consider
Perez is among the obvious choices to replace Beltran on the bench
-
Samson: Why Beltran had to go
Samson dove into the specifics of Beltran's situation
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night