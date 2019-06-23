Scoring from third base on an infield fly? Fernando Tatis Jr. shows he's capable of anything
The exciting Padres rookie proved that the game theorists are correct about taking some chances
Were it not for San Diego Padres rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. missing more than a month due to injury, he likely would be the most talked-about youngster in the sport. Tatis entered Sunday hitting .318/.377/.573 (152 OPS+) with eight homers in 42 games.
On Sunday, Tatis then went and did something ridiculous: tagging up and scoring on what amounted to an infield fly:
Take a look at this utter nonsense:
Tatis displayed "the confidence of a man whose father hit two grand slams in an inning," as our own Stephen Pianovich quipped
To take that risk is something -- the Padres stood to have runners on second and third with two outs in the inning. To then succeed is something else entirely. Had Tatis failed, we'd probably be discussing the game-theory-related merits of attempting to run in unconventional situations. Instead, he proved the point. The lesson: never assume competency from your peers.
As for the Pittsburgh Pirates, woof. No wonder they're playing at a 60-win pace in June.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch Vandy-UM CWS title series
The Commodores and Wolverines will begin a best-of-three series on Monday
-
Mariano Rivera homers in Old Timers Game
The Yankees legend drove a ball to right-center and rounded the bases for an inside-the-pa...
-
Week in MLB: Nats shine in pivotal week
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
Rosario, Callaway disagree on OF usage
The Mets are skilled at making stories into plots
-
Twins sign Allen on minors deal
Allen had previously been released by the Angels
-
Nationals release Trevor Rosenthal
Rosenthal had walked 15 batters in 6 1/3 innings