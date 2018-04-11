Spotted: Here's Bryce Harper using two hairdryers at once
The Nats outfielder is all about proper hair care
It should go without writing that Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the game. It should, but it will not: Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the game. He entered Wednesday hitting .333/.529/.879 with six home runs over his first 33 at-bats. He's already accepted 16 walks, all the while he's struck out just five times. It's entirely possible that he wins the National League Most Valuable Player Award this fall.
As such, it takes a special pitcher to annoy or anger Harper right now. On Wednesday, we learned that Bryce's brother, Bryan, has the stuff to do just that. Oh, Harper the Moundsman didn't retire Harper the Hitter using a baseball. Instead, Bryan used a smartphone to capture, in the way that only good friends and siblings can do, an embarrassing moment: Bryce double-fisting hairdryers:
It's unclear whether Bryce is mad about being caught on video while partaking in his grooming regimen, or if he's not thrilled with his hair upkeep secrets being made publicly available.
Whatever the case, give Bryan credit: he's one of a few pitchers this year to catch Bryce looking.
-
Cubs vs. Pirates odds, Apr. 11 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Pirates vs. Cubs game 10,000 times
-
MLB Wednesday: Price's streak on line
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action
-
Rizzo blames Cincy bed for back issue
Rizzo believes his back tightness stems from a bad hotel room bed
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Yankees-Red Sox game 10,000 times
-
Pat Burrell was in the 'Meg' book?
If you don't love this passage, you don't love baseball
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox: How to watch
The Yankees will try to recover from an utter drubbing on Tuesday night against the Red So...