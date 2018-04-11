Spotted: Here's Bryce Harper using two hairdryers at once

The Nats outfielder is all about proper hair care

It should go without writing that Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the game. It should, but it will not: Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the game. He entered Wednesday hitting .333/.529/.879 with six home runs over his first 33 at-bats. He's already accepted 16 walks, all the while he's struck out just five times. It's entirely possible that he wins the National League Most Valuable Player Award this fall.

As such, it takes a special pitcher to annoy or anger Harper right now. On Wednesday, we learned that Bryce's brother, Bryan, has the stuff to do just that. Oh, Harper the Moundsman didn't retire Harper the Hitter using a baseball. Instead, Bryan used a smartphone to capture, in the way that only good friends and siblings can do, an embarrassing moment: Bryce double-fisting hairdryers:

It's unclear whether Bryce is mad about being caught on video while partaking in his grooming regimen, or if he's not thrilled with his hair upkeep secrets being made publicly available.

Whatever the case, give Bryan credit: he's one of a few pitchers this year to catch Bryce looking.

