Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell leaves game after taking line drive to head
Ferrell somehow avoided going to the ground
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell left Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics after being struck in the head by a Ryon Healy line drive.
Ferrell took the liner off the back of his head, but remained on his feet. The ball, meanwhile, shot into foul territory, resulting in a single for Healy.
Ferrell departed soon after, and was taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes:
Ferrell entered the night with a 6.23 ERA in 8 ⅔ innings in the majors this season.
-
MLB Monday: Kershaw yields first slam
Plus, we saw a possible AL Wild Card Game preview in the Bronx and lots more from around M...
-
What the Pirates need to be contenders
The Pirates disappointed in 2017. Will 2018 be any different?
-
SportsLine MLB playoff projections
Let's see how SportsLine forecasts the race for MLB's 10 playoff spots
-
2017 might not have a 20-game winner
This has only previously happened twice in history in non-strike seasons
-
MLB Sunday: Boyd flirts with no-hitter
Plus the AL West champ has been crowned and more
-
Astros clinch their first AL West title
The Astros have their first division title since moving to the AL in 2013
Add a Comment