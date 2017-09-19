Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell leaves game after taking line drive to head

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell left Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics after being struck in the head by a Ryon Healy line drive.

Ferrell took the liner off the back of his head, but remained on his feet. The ball, meanwhile, shot into foul territory, resulting in a single for Healy.

Ferrell departed soon after, and was taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes:

Jeff Ferrell getting CT scan, but was alert and responsive during concussion testing, according to Brad Ausmus. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) September 19, 2017

Ferrell entered the night with a 6.23 ERA in 8 ⅔ innings in the majors this season.