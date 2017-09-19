Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell leaves game after taking line drive to head

Ferrell somehow avoided going to the ground

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell left Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics after being struck in the head by a Ryon Healy line drive.

Ferrell took the liner off the back of his head, but remained on his feet. The ball, meanwhile, shot into foul territory, resulting in a single for Healy. 

Ferrell departed soon after, and was taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes:

Ferrell entered the night with a 6.23 ERA in 8 ⅔ innings in the majors this season.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

